Kept You Waiting, Huh?
Well that was a weird last four years, wasn't it?
This is just a short entry, to make sure my new blog software is completely working. There's a lot of reasons I let the blog go dead for four years, which I'll summarize later, but one of the reasons was needing to replace the CMS. Assuming this test works properly, then I'll be able to start making new entries going forward.
Date posted: 17 February, 2021 Tags: regularspelling
